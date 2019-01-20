HOUSTON (AP) — For more than two decades, Houston has had competing parades on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Their organizers have lobbed allegations of favoritism and conspiracy at each other and at the city as the groups have battled over permits and preferred starting times for their parades. This year, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city has backed one parade, with the hope this would help end dueling events. But the organizer of the second parade says he has no plans to end his event in the future.