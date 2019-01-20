Today is Sunday January 20, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas City Settles with Police Recruiter Over Minority Hires

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2019 at 2:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DENTON (AP) — A Texas city has settled a lawsuit filed by a former police department recruiter who claimed she was retaliated against for putting too many black candidates up for jobs. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Denton City Council approved a $68,000 settlement this month with former police recruiter Cleopatra Birckbichler, who is black and retired from the department last year. She claimed in her lawsuit that white officers accused her of favoring unqualified black applicants and pushed for her ouster.

Texas City Settles with Police Recruiter Over Minority Hires

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2019 at 2:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DENTON (AP) — A Texas city has settled a lawsuit filed by a former police department recruiter who claimed she was retaliated against for putting too many black candidates up for jobs. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Denton City Council approved a $68,000 settlement this month with former police recruiter Cleopatra Birckbichler, who is black and retired from the department last year. She claimed in her lawsuit that white officers accused her of favoring unqualified black applicants and pushed for her ouster.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement