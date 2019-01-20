Today is Sunday January 20, 2019
Murder Conviction Upheld of Texas Man Found with Phone Data

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2019 at 2:48 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas’ highest criminal court has upheld the murder conviction of a man who claimed police violated his rights by using cellphone location data to find him without a warrant. The Austin American-Statesman reports the ruling this week was a first for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals following a key U.S. Supreme Court decision over digital privacy rights. Christian Sims was convicted in the 2014 fatal shooting of his grandmother. Investigators found him after data provided by his phone provider placed him at an Oklahoma motel.

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas' highest criminal court has upheld the murder conviction of a man who claimed police violated his rights by using cellphone location data to find him without a warrant. The Austin American-Statesman reports the ruling this week was a first for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals following a key U.S. Supreme Court decision over digital privacy rights. Christian Sims was convicted in the 2014 fatal shooting of his grandmother. Investigators found him after data provided by his phone provider placed him at an Oklahoma motel.

