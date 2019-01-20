TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the week of January 21. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge work on Farm Road 1252 from Farm Road 757 to the county line. Crews will also perform base repairs on SH 110N at Swan. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/003-2019.html to find details on these and other work projects in TxDOT’s northeast Texas District.