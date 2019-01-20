TYLER – Tyler Junior College has begun a new class leading toward a Bachelor of Applied Technology in healthcare technology and medical systems. Twenty students were in the classroom on the first day of class last Thursday. The program is designed for working professionals who wish to advance into a higher level of management in the healthcare industry. Designed for students who juggle work and family, the program offers classes in flexible but intensive five-week sessions. This allows students to complete their upper-division courses in five semesters while only attending one night per week.