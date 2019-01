NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana 120, Charlotte 95 L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 95 Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Chicago 8, Washington 5 NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 0 Vancouver 3, Detroit 2 Arizona 4, Toronto 2 Carolina 7, Edmonton 4 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS OT L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23 OT New England 37, Kansas City 31 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Boston College 87, (11) Florida St. 82 (15) Marquette 79, Providence 68 (23) Iowa 95, Illinois 71 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 1/20/19

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2019 at 5:57 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 120, Charlotte 95

L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 95

Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 8, Washington 5

NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 0

Vancouver 3, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Carolina 7, Edmonton 4



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

OT L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23

OT New England 37, Kansas City 31



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston College 87, (11) Florida St. 82

(15) Marquette 79, Providence 68

(23) Iowa 95, Illinois 71



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back