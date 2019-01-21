Fred Lee/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday after defeating the No. 1-seeded Simona Halep. Williams, 37, beat the 27-year-old Romanian player 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. The American tennis star will now go on to face the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. Williams is hoping to win her eighth Australian Open title and her 24th Grand Slam tournament overall. She last took home the trophy in Melbourne in 2017 while she was pregnant. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Australian Open: Serena Williams beats No. 1 Simona Halep to advance

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2019 at 7:15 am

Fred Lee/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday after defeating the No. 1-seeded Simona Halep.



Williams, 37, beat the 27-year-old Romanian player 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. The American tennis star will now go on to face the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.



Williams is hoping to win her eighth Australian Open title and her 24th Grand Slam tournament overall. She last took home the trophy in Melbourne in 2017 while she was pregnant.



