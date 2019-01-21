(HOLLYWOOD) — The Oscar nominations come out tomorrow, which means today, it’s the nominations for the Razzies.
The Razzies — or Golden Raspberry Awards, officially — celebrate the very worst in movies for the past year, and among the nominees is President Donald Trump.
The Leader of the Free World is nominated for Worst Actor for appearing as himself in two documentaries: Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. His competition includes Will Ferrell for Holmes & Watson, John Travolta for Gotti, Bruce Willis for Death Wish and Johnny Depp’s voiceover performance in Sherlock Gnomes.
He’s also up for Worst Screen Combo for those two films, listed as “Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness.” First Lady Melania Trump is nominated for Worst Supporting Actress for appearing as herself in Fahrenheit 11/19 — and so Kellyanne Conway.
Holmes & Watson, one of the biggest box-office flops in recent memory, is up for Worst Picture, along with Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Robin Hood and Winchester.
The 39th annual Razzie Awards will be handed out February 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.
Here are the rest of the nominees:
Worst Actress
Jennifer Garner/Peppermint
Amber Heard/London Fields
Melissa McCarthy/The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren/Winchester
Amanda Seyfried/The Clapper
Worst Actor
Jamie Foxx/Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only)/Show Dogs
Joel McHale/The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly/Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith/Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself)/Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden/Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston/Gotti
Jaz Sinclair/Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself)/Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes)/The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!)/Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters)/Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!)/Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness/Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
Worst Director
Etan Cohen/ Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly/Gotti
James Foley/Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson/The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter)/Winchester
Worst Screenplay
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
