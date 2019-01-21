L-R: John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell in “Holmes & Watson”; Giles Keyte/© 2018 CTMG, Inc.(HOLLYWOOD) — The Oscar nominations come out tomorrow, which means today, it’s the nominations for the Razzies.

The Razzies — or Golden Raspberry Awards, officially — celebrate the very worst in movies for the past year, and among the nominees is President Donald Trump.

The Leader of the Free World is nominated for Worst Actor for appearing as himself in two documentaries: Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. His competition includes Will Ferrell for Holmes & Watson, John Travolta for Gotti, Bruce Willis for Death Wish and Johnny Depp’s voiceover performance in Sherlock Gnomes.

He’s also up for Worst Screen Combo for those two films, listed as “Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness.” First Lady Melania Trump is nominated for Worst Supporting Actress for appearing as herself in Fahrenheit 11/19 — and so Kellyanne Conway.

Holmes & Watson, one of the biggest box-office flops in recent memory, is up for Worst Picture, along with Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Robin Hood and Winchester.

The 39th annual Razzie Awards will be handed out February 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.

Here are the rest of the nominees:

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner/Peppermint

Amber Heard/London Fields

Melissa McCarthy/The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren/Winchester

Amanda Seyfried/The Clapper

Worst Actor

Jamie Foxx/Robin Hood

Ludacris (Voice Only)/Show Dogs

Joel McHale/The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly/Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith/Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself)/Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden/Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston/Gotti

Jaz Sinclair/Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself)/Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes)/The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!)/Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters)/Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!)/Gotti

Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness/Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)

Robin Hood

Worst Director

Etan Cohen/ Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly/Gotti

James Foley/Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson/The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter)/Winchester

Worst Screenplay

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

