TYLER – A Tyler man has been killed when his car crashed into a brick wall. Dead at the scene was Timothy Hunter Brasher, 22. A passenger in his car was injured. Tyler police report Brasher’s car was heading west on Jeff Davis Drive when he lost control, crossed the intersection and hit the wall. The accident happened around 1:00 Monday morning. As part of the investigation into the accident, investigators have submitted evidence to the Department of Public Safety to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.