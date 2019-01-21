TYLER – The SPCA of East Texas says it is working to close the doors of Petland in Tyler. They claim that supporting the Tyler store is a support of animal cruelty. On their Facebook page, they have posted a sworn statement from a former store employee. The employee talks about the condition of the animals at the store. They have even posted a picture from a Petland customer who had issues with a dog she had purchased. The store told our news partner KETK, “That is a perfectly good body condition for an active boxer pup.” The SPCA is encouraging area residents to support their efforts to close the store by contacting their local officials.