LONGVIEW – Once again this year, the Greater Longview United Way will be able to help some residents through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The Longview News Journal reports this is the 11th year the program is available. It is designed to help a person who receives a paycheck or are self-employed and earned up to $60,000 last year. The service is provided in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service. The United Way has recruited 35 volunteers to help with the program. Each underwent 15 hours of training to prepare the tax returns. You can get more information by going to http://www.longviewunitedway.org or calling 903-236-9211.