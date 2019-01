CUNY – An Anderson County man has been killed in a one vehicle accident in Cherokee County. Dead at the scene Sunday night was Ronald Gene Fisk Jr., 48, of Frankston. The Department of Public Safety reports he was heading south at a high speed when he lost control of his pickup. It went into a side skid and hit a tree on the driver’s side. The accident occurred around 11:00 Sunday night on Farm Road 855, just under three miles south of Cuny.