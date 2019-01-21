LONGVIEW – The Department of Public Safety confiscated over one million dollars in illegal drugs with the arrest of two men in Gregg County. A state trooper stopped the men’s car on Interstate Highway 20, about two miles north of Kilgore, because of traffic violations. When the trooper saw suspicious tooling holding down bolts to the truck’s fuel tank, he started a search. Inside a compartment that was built within an auxiliary fuel tank mounted in the bed of the truck, they found 200 pounds of marijuana and about 90 grams in edible marijuana candies. The Longview News Journal reports the two Florida men were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail. Each of their bonds total $150,000. The DPS says the two were transporting the drugs from the west coast to Florida.