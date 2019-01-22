ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — To commemorate the midway mark of Donald Trump’s first term as president of the United States, Jimmy Kimmel aired a special Jimmy Kimmel Live! Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump.

As Kimmel explains, “this is a man who is far too humble to celebrate himself” so instead Kimmel and a slew of celebrity friends took turns lampooning the Trump presidency, adding a gold-faced Trump to Mount Rushmore, a commemorative plate of Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe and Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr., on safari, hunting the last lion in Africa.

Guests for the evening’s show included Josh Gad, Alyssa Milano, Leon Bridges, Fred Armisen, Anthony Atamanuik, Will Arnett, Aloe Blacc and more.