ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, two former Miss U.S.A. contestants found themselves competing for Colton’s heart, and things got ugly.

On the heels of last week’s admission by Hannah B, Miss Alabama 2018, that she and Caelynn, Miss North Carolina 2018, competed against each other in the Miss U.s.A. pageant and became bitter rivals, the two were invited on a group date that also included Katie, Heather, Courtney, Kirpa, Tracy and Demi.

The eight ladies arrived at an arena that hosts the live show “Pirates Dinner Adventure.” Colton, in full pirate regalia, introduced them to a couple of performers from the show, who, similarly dressed as pirates, put them through a challenging lesson on how to be a pirate. The two winners, Katie and Hannah B. went head-to-head for a chance to be Colton’s “first soul mate,” as an audience cheered them on. That honor went to Hannah B.

Nevertheless, Hannah B. became increasingly anxious, as Caelynn’s relationship with Colton seemed to blossom, and the two spent the after-party, trashing each other’s character in private conversations with Colton. The group date rose went to Caelynn, although Colton was left wondering which of them was telling the truth.

Next, Elyse met Colton for what she believed was a one-on-one date, starting with a helicopter ride to San Diego’s famous Belmont amusement park. She was a little disappointed when he revealed it would actually be a group date, but then was relieved to learn the group was a bunch of kids.

After a fun day, the two shared an intimate moment in which Elyse told a heartbreaking story about her sister, who was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant and died shortly after carrying the baby to term. Colton handed her the date rose, then treated her to a surprise performance by Canadian country singer Tenille Arts.

The next group date card went to Tayshia, Nina, Catherine, Sydney, Onyeka, Cassie, Nicole and Caitlin, who joined Colton, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca, for a “Bachelor Strong Woman” competition with play-by-play from The Bachelor host Chris Hanson and actor/comedian Fred Willard. The finalists of the “ring flip,” “cake push” and “limo pull” — Sydney, Catherine and Onyeka — faced off in the “heavy heart” race, which culminated in them hoisting a medicine ball, representing Colton’s heart, onto a pedestal. Onyeka won the competition, but Nicole won the big prize, the group date rose.

In a surprising turn of events, Caitlin was sent packing after Colton admitted that he didn’t feel a “spark” with her.

Back at the mansion, Colton capped of an “emotional” week by scrapping the traditional pre-rose ceremony cocktail party for a pool party. It was also another chance for the women to get in some last-minute alone time with Colton before he handed out roses. However, he spent most of the party talking to Hannah B. and Caelynn, who both tried to convince him the other was being deceitful.

Hannah B’s fear that she’d be sent home as a result of Caelynn’s attacks were allayed when Colton offered her the last rose, though it was a bittersweet victory, as she’ll have to bear at least another week with Caelynn.

The following ladies were sent home on Monday: Bri, Catherine, and Nina.

Here are the 15 remaining women:

Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina

Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California

Courtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia

Demi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, Texas

Elyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska

Hannah B., 24, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama

Heather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, California

Katie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, California

Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida

Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas

Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New York

Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California

Tracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

