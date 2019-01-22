Utah County Sheriff’s office(PROVO, Utah) — Police arrested a Colorado man over the weekend who allegedly threatened to kill “as many girls as I see” in a mass shooting.

Christopher Cleary, 27, allegedly told police that he planned targeting women in a public shooting because he’s a virgin who has been rejected too many times, according to the Provo Police Department.

Police located Cleary in Provo, Utah, on Saturday and questioned him in connection with various threats made online, including one in which he allegedly said he was “planning on shooting up a public place soon,” according to a probable cause statement.

“All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me,” he wrote in a Facebook post, according to police. “I’m 27 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend before and I’m still a virgin, this is why I’m planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter.”

“I’m ready to die and all the girls the turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see,” he added, according to police.

Police said the investigation concerned several agencies in Colorado.

“An additional concern had to do with several Women’s Marches taking place in various locations throughout the state today, including a march in Provo, and another in Salt Lake City,” the arresting officer wrote in a statement. “The Probation Office contacted me and let me know that this is a pattern of behavior with Cleary.”

Cleary, who was on probation for stalking and threatening a woman, was arrested for violating probation and making threats of terrorism, according to police.

He allegedly admitted to making the threats while in custody, telling officers he was upset and not thinking clearly when he did so, police said in the statement.

Cleary also made suicidal comments and told investigators that he had some kind of “impulse disorder,” according to the statement.

