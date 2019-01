LONGVIEW — Longview police continue investigating a multiple vehicle accident that killed one person. There were actually two accidents on Loop 281 at Birdsong Street. Around 5:45 Tuesday morning a motorist fell asleep and hit another vehicle head-on. The victim was a person who was directing traffic around the accident site who was struck and killed. Longview police spokesman Lt. Shane McCarter tells KTBB they should release more information about the accident Wednesday morning.