Michigan State Police(SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich.) — A manhunt is underway in Michigan after a police officer was shot and injured at a traffic stop Tuesday, state police said.

Authorities are trying to locate Joshua Michael Rosebush, 29, considered armed and dangerous, in connection with the shooting of a Saginaw Township officer, Michigan State Police officials said. Saginaw Township is located about 45 miles north of Flint.

The officer was shot in the face, but managed to race back to his car to radio for help, according to ABC News Flint affiliate WJRT.

The officer’s identity and condition have not been released.

“Our thoughts go out to the Saginaw Township officer wounded overnight,” the Michigan State Police office in Detroit tweeted. “We are praying for a complete recovery. Hopefully, this suspect will be caught without incident or injury to anyone else.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 855-MICHTIP.

