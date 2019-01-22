D-Keine/iStock(ENNIS, Texas) -- A body discovered in a creek bed Monday may be a Texas mother who mysteriously vanished over two weeks ago, police said. Emily Wade, 38, who lives with her mother and 7-year-old daughter, was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 5, her mother said, according to police in the town of Ennis. On Monday morning, search volunteers found a woman's dead body in a creek bed, Ennis police said, adding that the body matches the description of Wade. The creek bed was known to be flooding on the night Wade went missing, police said. Last week, as the search for Wade intensified, Ennis Police Lt. Mike Hopson told ABC News there was no indication of foul play, and he didn't think Wade ran away. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will make an identification and determine cause of death, police said. Wade's car hasn't been found, police told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. "The Ennis Police Department would like to share our appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade," the police department said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Emily Wade." Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Body found in creek bed matches description of missing Texas mom: Police

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2019 at 10:11 am

D-Keine/iStock(ENNIS, Texas) -- A body discovered in a creek bed Monday may be a Texas mother who mysteriously vanished over two weeks ago, police said.



Emily Wade, 38, who lives with her mother and 7-year-old daughter, was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 5, her mother said, according to police in the town of Ennis.



On Monday morning, search volunteers found a woman's dead body in a creek bed, Ennis police said, adding that the body matches the description of Wade.



The creek bed was known to be flooding on the night Wade went missing, police said.



Last week, as the search for Wade intensified, Ennis Police Lt. Mike Hopson told ABC News there was no indication of foul play, and he didn't think Wade ran away.



The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will make an identification and determine cause of death, police said.



Wade's car hasn't been found, police told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA.



"The Ennis Police Department would like to share our appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade," the police department said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Emily Wade."



