Fatal Wood County Wreck Remains Under Investigation

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2019 at 12:18 pm
HAWKINS – One person has been killed in a one vehicle accident in Wood County. The victim has been identified as Bobby Ray Turbeville, 77, of Mineola. The Department of Public Safety report said his pickup was heading north when the vehicles’ right side tires went off the roadway. He took evasive action by steering sharply to the left, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid. It went across the road and into a ditch where the truck hit a tree. Turbeville, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened around 2:45 Monday afternoon 9 1/2 miles north of Hawkins.

