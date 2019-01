KILGORE – The East Texas Oil Museum will be reopening on Wednesday. The museum closed in mid-November for renovation and exhibit upgrades. Museum manager Jackie Reynolds encourages everyone to see the museum’s fresh, new look. She said she is excited for visitors to step back in time and relive an authentic recreation of oil discovery and production in the early 1930s. The museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 259 and Ross Avenue, on the campus of Kilgore College.