Today is Tuesday January 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

A Different Water Tint for Troup

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2019 at 2:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TROUP – For about a week, the water in Troup will have a greater “tint.” Due to maintenance on an above ground storage tank at the City of Troup well number 2, Troup will be utilizing well number 1 to provide water for about the next week to 10 days. Due to the iron content, the water from well 1 will have a greater “tint” that the water from well 2. They are having to use just one well because of the maintenance that is required on well 2. According to the city’s Facebook page, the maintenance is costing the city around $24,000.

A Different Water Tint for Troup

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2019 at 2:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TROUP – For about a week, the water in Troup will have a greater “tint.” Due to maintenance on an above ground storage tank at the City of Troup well number 2, Troup will be utilizing well number 1 to provide water for about the next week to 10 days. Due to the iron content, the water from well 1 will have a greater “tint” that the water from well 2. They are having to use just one well because of the maintenance that is required on well 2. According to the city’s Facebook page, the maintenance is costing the city around $24,000.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement