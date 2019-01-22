TROUP – For about a week, the water in Troup will have a greater “tint.” Due to maintenance on an above ground storage tank at the City of Troup well number 2, Troup will be utilizing well number 1 to provide water for about the next week to 10 days. Due to the iron content, the water from well 1 will have a greater “tint” that the water from well 2. They are having to use just one well because of the maintenance that is required on well 2. According to the city’s Facebook page, the maintenance is costing the city around $24,000.