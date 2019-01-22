Today is Tuesday January 22, 2019
Tyler Man Named to Fishing Hall of Fame

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2019 at 2:46 pm
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee announced Alan Haynes of Tyler will be inducted into the hall of fame this year. Haynes is the former C.E.O and President of The Sportster, a former retail sporting goods store in Tyler and a lifelong sportsman. According to Dan Kessler, the Hall of Fame Committee Chair, “There are few people who have made as big of an impact on Texas fishing as Alan Haynes.” Haynes devoted a large amount of time and effort serving with many non-profit and government organizations that promote conservation initiatives and share a common goal of building the next generation of youth into fisherman and hunters. Haynes will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, benefiting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, at Lake Fork in early May.

