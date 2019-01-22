Uber Eats will soon be able to deliver your Starbucks

BalkansCat/iStock(NEW YORK) -- If you're in need of your Starbucks fix, and don't have an intern to fetch it for you, Uber Eats will soon have your back.

The coffee giant has inked a deal with the fastest growing meal delivery service in the U.S. that will allow its drivers to send you your joe, all without leaving your home or office -- or wherever you happen to be.

"At Uber Eats, we’re always looking for new ways to offer people the widest selection of food they love. That’s why we’re so excited to deliver Starbucks fans their favorite food and beverages in a way that’s as easy as requesting a ride," said Jason Droege, Vice President and Head of UberEverything. "Be it breakfast delivered straight to the soccer field or afternoon lattés to the office, we know this partnership will delight our customers."

The program begins today in San Francisco, though nearly one-quarter of U.S. company-operated stores will offer it, with planned expansion to select stores in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.

The announcement follows a successful test program for the coffee company in the States; it already offers delivery options in 11 foreign markets, with more to come.

And yes, the delivery service will allow you to be just as annoying with your Starbucks order as you'd be in person: customers will be able to customize their orders just as they would when ordering on Starbucks mobile apps, meaning your venti-redeye-no-whip-half-caf latte will be exactly the same as one you picked up yourself.

The Starbucks Delivers experience will come with an initial $2.49 booking fee for the driver.

