TYLER – Tyler Junior College will be hiring a firm to find a new chancellor for the school. The school’s trustees approved the action during a called meeting on Tuesday. The action is needed since school Chancellor Mike Metke announced last week he will be retiring at the end of June. He has headed up the school for over 11 years. Once the search firm is selected, a nationwide search for Metke’s successor will begin. The board hopes to start bringing candidates to the school in late April.