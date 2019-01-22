New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera becomes first ever to be unanimously voted to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Mike Stobe/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Designated hitter Edgar Martinez, starting pitchers Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina, and who many call the greatest relief pitcher of all time, Mariano Rivera, will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2019 class on July 21.



The four star players were voted in by ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.



Rivera, a New York Yankees legend who helped win five World Series titles, spent his entire career with the club, spanning from 1995 to his retirement in 2013. Nicknamed "Sandman" for his request to play the Metallica song each time he was called in to pitch from the bullpen, Rivera is often regarded as not only the greatest closer in baseball history, but one of the best pitchers overall to ever play the game.



Halladay, nicknamed "Doc," was an elite starting pitcher who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies from 1998 to 2013. A two time winner of the Cy Young along with eight all-star appearances, Halladay died tragically in November 2017 when a plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.



Mussina, who spent 18 seasons devastating hitters with his wicked knuckle-curveball, won over 270 games with the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles between 1991 and 2008. Drafted in the 11th round by the Orioles in 1987, Mussina appeared in five all-star games and six times he finished in the top 5 for the Cy Young, which is awarded to the league's top pitcher.



One of the most feared hitters of his era, Martinez made seven all-star appearances during his 18 year career, spent entirely with the Seattle Mariners.



The team tweeted out video of Martinez receiving the good news about his hall of fame election.

