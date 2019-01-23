DragonImages/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Charlotte Cho has made a living out of skincare. She is the co-founder, with her husband, David, of Soko Glam, a marketplace for Korean skincare, beauty trends and cosmetics. Cho, an esthetician, turned her obsession with beauty into a business idea right out of college. The California native now runs three companies, including her own skin care line, out of her New York City headquarters. She mixes business meetings with face mists and does not go to sleep before completing a 10-step skin care routine. Read below to find out what else Cho does as part of her daily wellness routine: 1. Sunscreen everyday I actually wear sunscreen every morning and every night, rain or shine, especially when I work out. My workout routine consists of running outside or going to the gym, and those places actually have large windows so I always wear sunscreen no matter what. I have an incredibly hectic day and every time I leave the class in the morning, I leave with a sense of wellness and well-being and I’m ready to start my day. 2. I stay hydrated by misting my skin and drinking water I always like to hydrate by misting my skin and I always drink more water than I do coffee. The way I remind myself to mist and drink water regularly is to set an alarm on Slack or on my phone. I’m the co-founder of Soko Glam and at Soko Glam we’re really passionate about curating the best Korean beauty products. I learned a lot of my skin care tips while living and working in Seoul, South Korea, and I learned from all of the Korean locals about the importance of hydrating your skin regularly to get glowing, youthful skin. 3. I de-stress by walking my dog I like to de-stress by taking my dog Rambo to the park or walking him around the block. Rambo is the CMO, the chief motivational officer of Soko Glam. He’s been with us since day one and we adopted him in Korea when he was 1 year old. He’s so cuddly and he likes playing so [he] gets me away from my desk and it really helps me think about other things, other than work. 4. I cook and make healthy food choices Cooking is a big part of my day. I like to minimize my sugar intake and I like to make healthy food choices. It’s incredibly hard to minimize sugar in your diet because most of the foods out there, things that you’d never expect, have sugar in it. So it was really important to basically cook at home as much as we could. 5. I have a skin care routine at night At morning and night, I have a pretty comprehensive skin care routine that I use to remove impurities and treat and hydrate and protect my skin. I have a 10-step Korean skin care routine and I promise you it’s not as daunting as it sounds. I start out with a double cleanse, a very popular Korean technique that involves using an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser. Then I follow it up with toner, essences, serum, eye cream and a moisturizer, and I also regularly use a sheet mask and exfoliate. It’s really important for me to start and end my day with skin care because it really helps me relax, unwind and it also helps me reflect. I think we’re so busy and tied to our screens that it’s impossible to do that throughout the day, so at least in the morning and at night I have 15 minutes to myself.

Soko Glam’s Charlotte Cho shares her 10-step Korean skin care ritual

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2019 at 6:36 am

