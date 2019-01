TYLER — A Tyler man was found guilty for shooting at Smith County deputies during a high-speed chase in 2016. According to our news partner KETK, 20-year-old Juan Quiroga was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Dashcam video shows bullets hitting the lead patrol car. An investigation later determined at least two high-powered assault weapons were used in the shooting. Two other men were also arrested and charged in the case.