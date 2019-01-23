Fedorovekb/iStock(SEBRING, Fla.) — A suspect fired gunshots at a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, on Wednesday and barricaded himself inside before later surrendering to authorities, local police said.

The suspect had contacted authorities and told them that he fired shots inside the bank, sending officers rushing to the scene, the Sebring Police Department said.

Negotiations to get the barricaded suspect to leave weren’t successful, police said, so a SWAT team went inside. Negotiations then continued, police said, and the “suspect eventually surrendered.”

Police did not immediately release information on possible injuries for the suspect or others.

“The situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area,” police said.

Sebring is located about 90 miles south of Orlando.

A SunTrust Bank spokesperson said, “We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch.”



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.