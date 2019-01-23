LONGVIEW – Longview police are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run accident that happened shortly before 2:00 Wednesday morning on North Eastman Road. Dead at the scene was Melinda McBroom Neal, 58, of Longview. It is believed she was hit by a black Ford pickup truck that was heading north on the road. As the investigation into the accident continues, Longview police are asking anyone with information on the accident to contact the accident investigator Brian Rodin at 903-239-5516, the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.