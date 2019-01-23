TYLER – The Tyler City Council has approved a smoking ordinance amendment to prohibit electronic smoking devices in public places and workplaces. The city says the move was made “in an effort to ensure the health of the public and reduce the risks of addiction and nicotine dependency.” City officials say the new trend called “vaping” is significantly increasing the likelihood of of these risks through the appeal of the devices and the accessibility to minors. The amendment approved by the city council will target the problem by prohibiting the use of electronic smoking devices in public areas where traditional cigarette smoke is not allowed.