TYLER – A Smith County man has been arrested on child porn charges. Taken into custody was Jonathan Gomez, 28. He was accused of was taking photographs and videos of a young girl without her knowledge. He was also accused of sexually assaulting the girl on numerous occasions over the course of four years. Sheriff’s department detectives got a warrant for Gomez and took him into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Smith County Jail under bonds totaling $1,000,000.