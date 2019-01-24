ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, says Rudy Giuliani should be indicted for "witness tampering" following his comments on national television. "Calling out a man's father in law and wife in order to intimidate the witness is not fair game and it needs to be investigated," Davis told ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Thursday on Good Morning America. Davis was referring to Giuliani's remarks during an appearance on CNN on Sunday, in which he said that Cohen's father-in-law, "a Ukrainian," "may have ties to something called organized crime." A couple days earlier, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter to "watch" Cohen's father-in-law. "Mr. Trump has immunity from indictments, so it's alleged or argued in the Justice Department. But Mr. Giuliani has committed a crime or at least should be indicted for that crime on the face of what he said on national television," Davis said on GMA. Davis announced Wednesday that Cohen is postponing his highly-anticipated testimony before Congress out of concern for his family. Trump's former attorney and longtime fixer had volunteered to appear before the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Feb. 7. "Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date," Davis said in a statement obtained by ABC News. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Michael Cohen’s lawyer blasts Rudy Giuliani, accuses him of ‘witness tampering’

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2019 at 6:12 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, says Rudy Giuliani should be indicted for "witness tampering" following his comments on national television.



"Calling out a man's father in law and wife in order to intimidate the witness is not fair game and it needs to be investigated," Davis told ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Thursday on Good Morning America.



Davis was referring to Giuliani's remarks during an appearance on CNN on Sunday, in which he said that Cohen's father-in-law, "a Ukrainian," "may have ties to something called organized crime." A couple days earlier, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter to "watch" Cohen's father-in-law.



"Mr. Trump has immunity from indictments, so it's alleged or argued in the Justice Department. But Mr. Giuliani has committed a crime or at least should be indicted for that crime on the face of what he said on national television," Davis said on GMA.



Davis announced Wednesday that Cohen is postponing his highly-anticipated testimony before Congress out of concern for his family. Trump's former attorney and longtime fixer had volunteered to appear before the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Feb. 7.



"Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date," Davis said in a statement obtained by ABC News.



