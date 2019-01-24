Today is Thursday January 24, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

City Offers Recognitions, Showcases Digital Transformation

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2019 at 10:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Busy times for the city of Tyler. The City Council Wednesday recognized the ETX Brewing Co. and the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival for their acceptance of recent Texas Downtown Association awards. ETX Brewing Co. was named Best Downtown Business and the Red Dirt festival was named 2018 Best Promotional Event. Additionally, the Council handed city Wastewater Collections Superintendent Timothy Moore the Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award for what was termed “his intense dedication to innovating and improving Tyler Water Utilities systems and customer service attention.”

The city is also showcasing an information booklet and video series about its ongoing digital transformation. Click on the link and images below to view those materials.

https://www-01.ibm.com/common/ssi/cgi-bin/ssialias?htmlfid=83020383USEN


City Offers Recognitions, Showcases Digital Transformation

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2019 at 10:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Busy times for the city of Tyler. The City Council Wednesday recognized the ETX Brewing Co. and the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival for their acceptance of recent Texas Downtown Association awards. ETX Brewing Co. was named Best Downtown Business and the Red Dirt festival was named 2018 Best Promotional Event. Additionally, the Council handed city Wastewater Collections Superintendent Timothy Moore the Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award for what was termed “his intense dedication to innovating and improving Tyler Water Utilities systems and customer service attention.”

The city is also showcasing an information booklet and video series about its ongoing digital transformation. Click on the link and images below to view those materials.

https://www-01.ibm.com/common/ssi/cgi-bin/ssialias?htmlfid=83020383USEN


Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement