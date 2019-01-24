TYLER — Busy times for the city of Tyler. The City Council Wednesday recognized the ETX Brewing Co. and the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival for their acceptance of recent Texas Downtown Association awards. ETX Brewing Co. was named Best Downtown Business and the Red Dirt festival was named 2018 Best Promotional Event. Additionally, the Council handed city Wastewater Collections Superintendent Timothy Moore the Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award for what was termed “his intense dedication to innovating and improving Tyler Water Utilities systems and customer service attention.”

The city is also showcasing an information booklet and video series about its ongoing digital transformation. Click on the link and images below to view those materials.

https://www-01.ibm.com/common/ssi/cgi-bin/ssialias?htmlfid=83020383USEN





