TYLER – There will be a retirement ceremony at the Tyler Police Department Friday afternoon. It is for patrolman Bart Lemons. He is retiring after 31 years of service. During that time he never had the desire to promote or move to another division. He says he likes being outside and interacting with the community. For all but one year, he has worked in north Tyler on all three shifts. Lemons awards include a Police Commendation, a Lifesaving Award, two Certificate of Merits, a Police Shield and an award for Meritorious Conduct. He has also represented the department in the Honor Guard at many events.