AUSTIN (AP) – An oil and gas company operating in West Texas has donated $1 million to reach the fundraising goal for repairs to what’s touted as the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool. About $2 million in repairs continue at Balmorhea State Park pool. Executives with Apache Corporation on Thursday presented a check to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation in Austin. The historic pool, located 120 miles southwest of Midland, has been closed since last May after a partial collapse during cleaning. Experts blamed erosion linked to flow from San Solomon Springs. Officials in August announced a fundraising effort for repairs to the pool built by the federal Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. Apache on Thursday pledged an additional $1 million for an endowment for Balmorhea State Park.