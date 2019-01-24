TYLER – The Tyler Public Library’s material circulation continues to rise as the library continues to thrive in the digital age. The public has learned that the library is not just a place for books. It is also a a place where you can collaborate, attend classes and even check out games. The library provides a multitude of digital resources. You have digital access to electronic books and audiobooks as well as streaming video, online classes, research databases and so much more. Those with a Library card can gain immediate access to all digital resources. There are also e-cards available. The circulation of library materials has increased by more than 16% since 2014. Physical material circulation, include books, DVDs, games, literacy kits has grown by over 11%. Electronic materials which includes e-books and e-audiobooks, has shown an increase of 57% .