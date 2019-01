ELKHART – State Highway 19 southeast of Elkhart has been reopened following a fatality accident. Rebecca Lynne Burke, 61, of Elkhart was pronounced dead at the scene following the Thursday morning wreck. For some reason, her car drifted into the on coming lane and collided with a truck-trailer rig. The truck’s driver was flown to Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother where he was treated and released. The roadway had to be cleared of spilled diesel before the road could be reopened.