AUSTIN – East Texas legislators have found out their committee assignments for the current legislative session in Austin. State Representative Matt Schaefer of Tyler has been named to the House Appropriations Committee. He is joined on the panel by representative Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant. Schaefer was also appointed to the House Higher Education Committee. State representative Jay Dean of Longview was named to the House Corrections Committee and the House Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee.

In the Senate, Bryan Hughes of Mineola was named chairman of the Senate Administration Committee and will be vice chairman of the State Affairs Committee. Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville will be chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and vice chairman of the Business and Commerce Committee. He will also serve on the Administration Committee, Finance Committee and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.