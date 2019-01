TYLER – A worker has died in an industrial accident in Tyler. It happened around 9:15 Wednesday morning at Cannon Steel on Highway 64 West. Dead at the scene was Jonathan Burkett, 28, of Tyler. He was said to have been unloading steel beams from a flatbed trailer when one of the beams became loose. The beam is said to have bounced and hit him in the head. OSHA is investigating the death.