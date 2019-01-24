GILMER – There will be no charges against the Upshur County District Clerk, who had been accused of assaulting maintence worker. The Upshur County Grand Jury did not level any charges against District Clerk Karen Bunn. She had been accused of assaulting Ricky Freeman in a woman’s restroom last November. According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, both Bunn and Freeman lied concerning some aspects of the case. Freeman claimed bruises on his arms were caused by Bunn. But investigators say the bruises were healing and were not recent. Investigators say, as far as they are concerned, the case is closed.