TYLER – For shooting at Smith County sheriff’s deputies during a chase, a Tyler man has been handed a lengthy prison sentence. A jury in the 241st State District County sentenced Juan Quiroga, 20. to 50 years in prison. He was found guilty by the jury on Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Dashcam video shows bullets hitting the lead patrol car during a high-speed chase in 2016. An investigation later determined at least two high-powered assault weapons were used in the shooting. Two other men were also arrested and charged in the case.