Today is Thursday January 24, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Quiroga Heading to Prison for Shooting at Deputies

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2019 at 4:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – For shooting at Smith County sheriff’s deputies during a chase, a Tyler man has been handed a lengthy prison sentence. A jury in the 241st State District County sentenced Juan Quiroga, 20. to 50 years in prison. He was found guilty by the jury on Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Dashcam video shows bullets hitting the lead patrol car during a high-speed chase in 2016. An investigation later determined at least two high-powered assault weapons were used in the shooting. Two other men were also arrested and charged in the case.

Quiroga Heading to Prison for Shooting at Deputies

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2019 at 4:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – For shooting at Smith County sheriff’s deputies during a chase, a Tyler man has been handed a lengthy prison sentence. A jury in the 241st State District County sentenced Juan Quiroga, 20. to 50 years in prison. He was found guilty by the jury on Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Dashcam video shows bullets hitting the lead patrol car during a high-speed chase in 2016. An investigation later determined at least two high-powered assault weapons were used in the shooting. Two other men were also arrested and charged in the case.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement