Posted/updated on: January 24, 2019 at 5:03 pm

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- If you are having a summer wedding, and can't fathom the thought of wearing a big ball gown, Chanel just debuted a dazzling sequin swimsuit look that might be right up your alley.



During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2019, Chanel closed its Spring-Summer show with a breathtaking bridal moment where model Vittoria Ceretti wore a sequined swim cap with a matching monokini, mule heels and an elongated veil.



Ceretti posted a photo of herself on Instagram posing on the catwalk along with the caption, "I just had the honor to walk this Chanel couture show as the bride. I’ve waited for this moment for a long time and I couldn’t be any happier with this beautiful dress. Grazie to everyone who made this possible and worked so hard to make it happen."



Shortly after posting, Ceretti garnered more than 60,000 likes and her followers left loads of endearing comments stating words such as "Gorgeous" and "Iconic."



Chanel also gave social media a great glimpse of its "wow" wedding moment by posting a side-view shot of Ceretti walking the runway. The brand's caption further confirmed that the swimsuit is its official summer take on an haute couture wedding dress.



Now that's how you close a show and live happily ever after.

