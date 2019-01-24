LONGVIEW – A vehicle sought in connection with a fatal Longview accident has been located. Acting on tips from the community, the 2004 Lincoln Navigator was found in Hallsville. It is believed to be the vehicle that hit and killed George Earnest Melton, 59, of Longview. He was directing traffic around an accident on Loop 281 at Birdsong Street Tuesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene. Longview police say they have identified a suspect but, at this time, the name has not been released since their investigation is still ongoing.