TYLER – Union Pacific will be replacing rails and ties along the Tyler railroad system. The railroad will need to close intersecting roads to lay rail through the crossings and replace ties. All closures will be from 1:00 to 10:00am. In addition to the closures, Union Pacific will be flagging numerous crossings, as the crossing signals will be out of service due to equipment occupying the track. Union Pacific will notify emergency services prior to all closures and again upon reopening the roads.

Known closure dates are:

*North Palace Avenue, West Elm Street and South Lyons Avenue – closed January 25

*County Road 381 – closed January 25, 26, 29 and 31.

*Whiteside Road, Indian Creek Road and Spur 164 – closed January 26

*Duncan Street. – closed January 26, 27 and 31.

*E NE Loop 323 – closed on January 30 (coordinating with TXDOT)

These dates are subject to change as the work progresses