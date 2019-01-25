Today is Friday January 25, 2019
Texas Man Dies in Oregon Helicopter Crash

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2019 at 3:44 am
ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 69-year-old Texas man died in a helicopter crash in southwestern Oregon. The Mail Tribune reports Timothy Bruce Lyons, of Port Bolivar, Texas, was the only person on board the helicopter when it crashed Wednesday outside of Ashland. Federal Aviation Administration public affairs manager Ian Gregor says the Bell 206 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances in a heavily wooded area. Aircraft company Erickson Incorporated’s Chief of Staff Chris Schuldt confirmed Thursday it was a company helicopter on a routine training flight. The company reported it missing Wednesday afternoon. The FAA says the aircraft departed from the Medford airport at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Search crews located the crash site and confirmed one fatality. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

