NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Golden State 126, Washington 118 Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116 Portland 120, Phoenix 106 Minnesota 120, L.A. Lakers 105 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (4) Gonzaga 98, Santa Clara 39 (6) Michigan St. 82, (19) Iowa 67 (23) Louisville 84, (21) NC State 77 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 1/24/19

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2019 at 5:59 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State 126, Washington 118

Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116

Portland 120, Phoenix 106

Minnesota 120, L.A. Lakers 105



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4) Gonzaga 98, Santa Clara 39

(6) Michigan St. 82, (19) Iowa 67

(23) Louisville 84, (21) NC State 77

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back