20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — The backlash over sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer in The Atlantic earlier this week continued on Thursday when the film was removed as a best original film nominee at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

“In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film — Wide Release category this year,” said GLAAD in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded.”

While applauding the film’s depiction of gay icon Freddie Mercury’s sexuality and his battle with AIDS, GLAAD also stressed, “We must send a clear and unequivocal message to LGBTQ youth and all survivors of sexual assault that GLAAD and our community will stand with survivors and will not be silent when it comes to protecting them from those who would do them harm.”

The Atlantic piece cited multiple men who claimed to have had sexual contact with the X-Men director when they were under than the age of consent.

Singer has denied the claims, calling the article a “homophobic smear piece” that was “conveniently timed” to take advantage of the success of Bohemian Rhapsody.

“It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity,” added Singer. “Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention.”

GLAAD is also urging other films in which Singer is involved in, now and in the future, to “take note of the backlash to The Atlantic story and other previous allegations,” adding, “The industry cannot let those who perpetuate harms against anyone — especially vulnerable young people — go unnoticed or unchecked any longer.”

