Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images(LONDON) — E.L. James, the author responsible for the bestselling “mommy porn” Fifty Shades of Grey book series, is back at it. James has a new “erotic love story” ready for release April 16.

According to Vintage Books, James calls The Mister, “a Cinderella story for the 21st century.”

Set in London, the novel centers on a privileged English aristocrat named Maxim Trevelyan, who falls under the spell of a mysterious young woman with a dangerous past. The publisher teases, “Reticent, beautiful, and musically gifted, she’s an alluring mystery, and Maxim’s longing for her deepens into a passion that he’s never experienced and dares not name.”

In the release, James says, “Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them.”

James’ Grey trilogy has sold over 125 million copies worldwide, and spawned three films, which starred Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele, and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.

