Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Lucas Pouille, will face Rafael Nadal in final
Posted/updated on:
January 25, 2019 at
8:18 am
TPN/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- The stage has been set for the Australian Open final on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic advanced to the championship match on Friday after dominating France's Lucas Pouille in three straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals.
Djokovic, the top seed in the world, will now face No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal as the two battle it out for the trophy on Sunday. Nadal, 32, advanced to the final on Thursday after defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.
Djokovic, 31, is seeking his seventh Australian Open title and 15th Grand Slam victory overall.
Nadal, meanwhile, is on the quest for his second win in Melbourne and 18th Grand Slam title.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Lucas Pouille, will face Rafael Nadal in final
Posted/updated on:
January 25, 2019 at
8:18 am
TPN/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- The stage has been set for the Australian Open final on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic advanced to the championship match on Friday after dominating France's Lucas Pouille in three straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals.
Djokovic, the top seed in the world, will now face No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal as the two battle it out for the trophy on Sunday. Nadal, 32, advanced to the final on Thursday after defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.
Djokovic, 31, is seeking his seventh Australian Open title and 15th Grand Slam victory overall.
Nadal, meanwhile, is on the quest for his second win in Melbourne and 18th Grand Slam title.